Obituary: Gerald F. Doebbler

Gerald F. Doebbler, 89, died July 23 in San Antonio, Texas.
“Gerald Doebbler had a love for chemistry, and he always tried to share it with others, whether they be colleagues or students. At the University of the Incarnate Word he initiated a project whereby high school students would do research at the university during the summer months. His work on blood preservation and cryobiology is still quoted today. In retirement he loved traveling abroad and in the United States.”—Curtis Doebbler, son
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of the Incarnate Word
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Texas, 1953; MS, chemistry, University of Texas, 1954; PhD, chemistry, University of Texas, 1957
Survivors: wife, Thelma Kustoff; sons, Curtis, Eric, and Michael; daughters, Eulalia, Maureen, Brenda, and Teresa
