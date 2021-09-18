Obituary: Gerald Stanley Brenner

Gerald Stanley Brenner, 86, died Feb. 11 in Audubon, Pennsylvania.
“Gerry’s greatest passions were chemistry, gardening, and family (in no particular order). He often said that the three best decisions he made in his life were where to attend school, where to take his first job, and whom to marry. After retiring from Merck he consulted for another 24 years while devoting additional time and love to his garden, his grandchildren, and his beloved wife, Linda. He was a wise, kind man who always measured every word before speaking. He lived his life by the chemist’s adage to never conduct an experiment for which he didn’t already know the outcome.”—Beth Heyman, daughter
Most recent title: Senior director of pharmaceutical R&D and department head for pharmaceutical research, Merck & Co.
Education: BS, chemistry, City College of New York, 1956; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Linda; daughters, Elizabeth Heyman and Susan Yitzhak; son, Jeffrey; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
