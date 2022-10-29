Obituary: Gerald W. Recktenwald

Gerald W. Recktenwald, 93, died Aug. 22 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
“He passed along his lifelong love of science and math to his children (an engineer and a physician) and granddaughters (banker, chiropractor, pharmacist, and accountant). They will help pass this along to his great-granddaughter.”—Donna Recktenwald, daughter
Most recent title: Manager, Air Products and Chemicals
Education: BS and MS, chemistry, University of Kentucky, 1950; PhD, chemistry, Indiana University, 1954
Survivors: Daughters, Pamela R. Sinclair and Donna
