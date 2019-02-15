Obituary: Gerard O. Platau

Gerard O. Platau, 92, died on Dec. 13, 2018, in Palm Harbor, Florida.
“Gerard arrived in the US from Cuba in 1939. He came to Columbus, Ohio, and worked at CAS for 40 years. He was a director and parliamentarian of ASIS&T and was the recipient of their Watson Davis Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. He served for 15 years as chair of the conference committee of National Federation of Advanced Information Systems and was named a fellow of that society. He was a consultant to the National Science Foundation’s Division of Science Education Resources. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Phi Lambda Upsilon and listed in Who’s Who in America and American Men and Women of Science.”—Judith E. Watson, friend
Most recent title: Senior adviser, CAS
Education: PhD, chemistry, Purdue University, 1950
Survivors: Wife, Caroline; son, Steven; two grandchildren
