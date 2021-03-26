Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Gershon M. Goldberg

by Linda Wang
March 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 11
Gershon M. Goldberg, 96, died Jan. 2 in Roslindale, Massachusetts.

“When his children were small, my father, a photographic chemist, bought equipment for developing black-and-white film at home. He said he always figured one of his sons would someday be interested in learning how to do it. His daughter, however, was the one to develop that interest, and he was proud of that. He also would have loved that pun. He loved wordplay and never lost his talent for doing any word puzzle. He enjoyed the Boston Celtics, the St. Louis Cardinals, Pennsylvania State University sports, and Dixieland jazz—and I loved nothing more than enjoying them with him.”—Elise Goldberg, daughter

Most recent title: Senior principal scientist, Innovative Imaging Systems

Education: BS, chemistry, 1944, and PhD, chemistry, 1949, Pennsylvania State University

Survivors: Daughter, Elise; sons, Jay and Richard; two grandsons

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

