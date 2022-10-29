Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Obituaries

Obituary: Gilbert Eian

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 38
Gilbert Eian.
Credit: Courtesy of Karen Eian
Gilbert Eian

Gilbert Eian, 79, died July 26 in Mahtomedi, Minnesota.

“A dedicated and productive chemist whose humility went beyond his job. He readily shared his love with all his family and friends and was a longtime volunteer at his church and an AARP Tax-Aide helper. A multitude of blessings was shared by his wife of almost 56 years who shared in worldwide hiking adventures, grandparenting four very special grandkids, golfing, geocaching, snorkeling, and cross-country skiing. Special blessings from golfing and 3M fishing and Boundary Waters buddies! Music was a big enjoyment in his life as well. We have lost such a treasure, but his love will never die!”—Karen Eian, wife

Most recent title: Research chemist, 3M

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1965; MS, chemistry, 1967, and PhD, chemistry, 1969, Illinois State University

Survivors: Wife, Karen; son, Greg; daughter, Amy; four grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

