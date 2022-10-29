Obituary: Gilbert Eian

Gilbert Eian, 79, died July 26 in Mahtomedi, Minnesota.
“A dedicated and productive chemist whose humility went beyond his job. He readily shared his love with all his family and friends and was a longtime volunteer at his church and an AARP Tax-Aide helper. A multitude of blessings was shared by his wife of almost 56 years who shared in worldwide hiking adventures, grandparenting four very special grandkids, golfing, geocaching, snorkeling, and cross-country skiing. Special blessings from golfing and 3M fishing and Boundary Waters buddies! Music was a big enjoyment in his life as well. We have lost such a treasure, but his love will never die!”—Karen Eian, wife
Most recent title: Research chemist, 3M
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1965; MS, chemistry, 1967, and PhD, chemistry, 1969, Illinois State University
Survivors: Wife, Karen; son, Greg; daughter, Amy; four grandchildren
