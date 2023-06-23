Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan

Gilbert J. Sloan, 94, died May 25, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.
“My father served in the US Army Quartermaster Corps as a petroleum quality control technician before joining DuPont. After retirement, he remained active scientifically, mentoring students at the University of Pennsylvania. His last conference presentation was in Aug. 2022 at age 94. He was a 75-year member of ACS, a member of Sigma Xi and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.” —Victor Sloan, son
Most recent title: Senior research fellow, DuPont
Education: BS, physics, Michigan College of Mining and Technology, 1948; PhD, chemistry, University of Michigan, 1953
Survivors: Sons, Victor and Jonathan; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren
