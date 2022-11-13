Obituary: Glen A. Frerichs

Glen A. Frerichs, 81, died Aug. 15 in Fulton, Missouri.
“Dr. Frerichs’s work in the field of chemistry was recognized through tenure as president of the Midwestern Association of Chemistry Teachers in Liberal Arts Colleges, collaborative research articles published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry A and Royal Society of Chemistry journals, and over a dozen research grants. A prolific country music songwriter, he played the guitar, mandolin, and accordion for family and community events. He also enjoyed fishing, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, travel, reading about American history, and especially playing with his grandchildren.”—Kathleen Frerichs, spouse
Most recent title: Professor, Westminster College
Education: BS, chemistry, South Dakota State University, 1963; MS, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1965; PhD, chemistry, University of Oregon, 1977
Survivors: Wife, Kathleen; children, Patricia Becker, Paul, and Christopher; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter