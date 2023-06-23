Obituary: Gunars Zikmanis

Gunars Zikmanis, 70, died April 12, 2023, in Naples, Florida.
“I met my husband working at an environmental laboratory in Ohio. He was my boss, and we did analysis and field sampling together. We then continued our work relationship at Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as husband and wife until he retired in 2014.”—Nancy Zikmanis, wife
Most recent title: Environmental project manager, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
Education: BS, chemistry, Cleveland State University, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; daughters, Jessica and Kristine
