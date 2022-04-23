Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Guy A. Thompson Jr.

by Alexandra A. Taylor
April 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Guy A. Thompson Jr.
Credit: Jeremy Thompson
Guy A. Thompson Jr.

Guy A. Thompson Jr., 90, died Feb. 23 in Austin, Texas.

“Guy’s biochemical work was generally done in his laboratories, but he always envied his more botanical colleagues who spent time outdoors on field trips or other research activities. At last the urge to see more of nature led him to gradually reduce his research and teaching and become professor emeritus in 2000, at the age of 70. He plunged into new volunteer activities, such as gardening at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, trail making at a nature conservancy preserve, and wildfire-danger monitoring for the city of Austin. He even took a paying job as landscaper at the local library that kept him busy for 12 years.”—Jeremy Thompson, son

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Texas at Austin

Education: BS, chemistry, Mississippi State University, 1953; PhD, biochemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1959

Survivors: Wife, Eileen; children, Sally Macklin, Gillian Verga, and Jeremy Thompson

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Dec. 14, 2022, to correct Guy A. Thompson Jr.'s wife's name. It is Eileen, not Ellen.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: H. Wade Cain Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Lawrence B. Cohen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Wilbert J. Robertson Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE