Obituary: Guy A. Thompson Jr.

Guy A. Thompson Jr., 90, died Feb. 23 in Austin, Texas.
“Guy’s biochemical work was generally done in his laboratories, but he always envied his more botanical colleagues who spent time outdoors on field trips or other research activities. At last the urge to see more of nature led him to gradually reduce his research and teaching and become professor emeritus in 2000, at the age of 70. He plunged into new volunteer activities, such as gardening at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, trail making at a nature conservancy preserve, and wildfire-danger monitoring for the city of Austin. He even took a paying job as landscaper at the local library that kept him busy for 12 years.”—Jeremy Thompson, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Texas at Austin
Education: BS, chemistry, Mississippi State University, 1953; PhD, biochemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Eileen; children, Sally Macklin, Gillian Verga, and Jeremy Thompson
This story was updated on Dec. 14, 2022, to correct Guy A. Thompson Jr.'s wife's name. It is Eileen, not Ellen.
