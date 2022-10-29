Obituary: H. Randall Munson Jr.

H. Randall Munson Jr., 87, died Aug. 16 in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
“Dr. H. Randall Munson Jr. (American Chemical Society member for 50-plus years) passed away Aug. 16. He was a pure scientist in every sense of the word, dedicating a lifetime to learning any and every discipline relevant for the design, synthesis, and evaluation of molecules for the improvement of human health. Randall started his career with A. H. Robins in Richmond, Virginia, and went on to also lead groups at Hoechst Marion Roussel and Sanofi-Aventis before his retirement in 2014. He leaves a legacy of dedicated scholarship and thoughtful mentorship as an example for others to follow.”—R. Todd Reilly, stepson
Most recent title: Lead research investigator, Sanofi-Aventis Pharmaceuticals
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Maryland, 1958; PhD, organic chemistry, Georgetown University, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Dian; children, Karen Arrighi, Kevin Reilly, Laura Lohmeyer, Pamela Egner, and R. Todd Reilly
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter