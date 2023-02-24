Obituary: H. Robert Gerberich

H. Robert Gerberich, 89, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“At the University of Rochester, Bob met fellow student Ronnie who became his wife of 65 years. His postdoctoral work was at Carnegie Mellon University. He was a research chemist at Celanese for his entire career, where he received several patents. Bob remained close to those he worked with throughout his retirement. He liked to work on household carpentry projects and play golf. However, his real passion was contract bridge. He was a member of the South Texas Bridge Association, an American Contract Bridge League affiliate. He played weekly and enjoyed traveling to tournaments, accumulating 4,000 master points.”—Tyler Dangerfield, grandchild-in-law
Most recent title: Research chemist, Celanese
Education: BA, chemistry, the College of Wooster, 1955; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Rochester, 1960
Survivors: Wife, Veronica; son, Michael; daughters, Lisa Jones and Sheila Caruso; four grandchildren
