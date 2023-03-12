Obituary: H. Wade Cain Jr.

H. Wade Cain Jr., 82, died Jan. 20, 2023, in Morehead, Kentucky.
“Wade was born in Somerset, Kentucky, and studied chemistry at the University of Kentucky. He spent 5 years in the Air Force as a captain before working as a research chemist at International Paper in Mobile, Alabama. He then found his calling as a professor of chemistry at Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. He taught for 22 years before retiring as professor emeritus in 2004. His positive attitude, love of chemistry, and deep care for his students was evident to all who knew him.”—Mark Blankenbuehler, friend
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Morehead State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Kentucky, 1962; PhD, chemistry, Auburn University, 1982
Survivors: Wife, Judy; brother, Bill; children, Claire and Trey; five grandchildren
