Obituary: Hans G. Elias

Hans G. Elias, 93, died Jan. 19 in Richardson, Texas.
“We thank Hans for everything that he did for our family!”—Peter C. Elias, son
Most recent title: Consultant
Education: MS, chemistry, Technical University of Hanover, 1953; PhD, chemistry and chemical engineering, Technical University of Munich, 1957
Survivors: Sons, Peter and Rainer
