Obituary: Harold F. Mason

Harold F. Mason, 93, died on Dec. 16, 2018, in Walnut Creek, California.
“Though a successful Chevron executive, Harold was most of all a family man. He was an active part of his children’s and grandchildren’s lives, and he taught us all to be inquisitive and engaged with the world. A man with an explorer’s heart, he traveled all over the world and loved ancient cities and wild places. A passionate photographer, some of Harold’s pictures from these trips won regional awards because of the content and, often, humor in the composition.”—Kate Mason, daughter
Most recent title: Division manager, Chevron
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Cornell University, 1950; PhD, chemistry, University of Wisconsin, 1955
Survivors: Daughter, Kate; sons, Charles and Richard; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
