Obituary: Harold “Hal” Pinnick

Harold Pinnick, 74, died June 7 in Crown Point, Indiana.
“Hal was student focused. He spoke fondly of them and was always concerned for their progress. He was a willing volunteer; he organized STEM activities for school groups and was active with the Science Olympiad. He enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb with all sorts of indoor plants. He was very fond of his dog, Buddy, and his cats, D2 and Beaker. He will be sadly missed by family, friends, colleagues, and students.”—Katherine L. Harper, fiancée
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Purdue University Northwest
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Purdue University, 1968; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1972
Survivors: Brother, Donald; Katherine L. Harper, fiancée
