Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Harold Hart

October 31, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Harold Hart.
Credit: Courtesy of David Hart
Harold Hart

Harold Hart, 97, died Nov. 17, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“Harold joined Michigan State University in 1946. He helped transform the Chemistry Department into one that emphasized both teaching and research. His research contributed to synthetic and physical organic chemistry, and he wrote the first organic chemistry textbook designed for nonchemistry majors (with R. D. Schuetz). He served as editor of Chemical Reviews from 1967 to 1976. In later years, he assembled a portrait collection of renowned chemists. He was an ACS member for 77 years, a mentor to students and young faculty, and husband to Geraldine, the love of his life.”—David J. Hart, son

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Michigan State University

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1941; PhD, chemistry, Penn State University, 1947

Survivors: Daughters, Ariel Anderson, Diana, and Leslie Craine; son, David; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck
Obituary: Eugene P. Schram
Obituary: James R. McKee

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE