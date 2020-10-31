Obituary: Harold Hart

Harold Hart, 97, died Nov. 17, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
“Harold joined Michigan State University in 1946. He helped transform the Chemistry Department into one that emphasized both teaching and research. His research contributed to synthetic and physical organic chemistry, and he wrote the first organic chemistry textbook designed for nonchemistry majors (with R. D. Schuetz). He served as editor of Chemical Reviews from 1967 to 1976. In later years, he assembled a portrait collection of renowned chemists. He was an ACS member for 77 years, a mentor to students and young faculty, and husband to Geraldine, the love of his life.”—David J. Hart, son
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Michigan State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1941; PhD, chemistry, Penn State University, 1947
Survivors: Daughters, Ariel Anderson, Diana, and Leslie Craine; son, David; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter