Obituaries

Obituary: Harry P. Schultz

by Linda Wang
February 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 5
Photo of Harry P. Schultz.
Credit: Stephanie Buehler
Harry P. Schultz

Harry P. Schultz, 102, died Dec. 7, 2020, in Big Horn, Wyoming.

“Harry published research accounts mainly in the realm of heterocyclic aromatic organic chemistry, mentoring 30 graduate students to MS and PhD degrees. The applied portions of his research were medically oriented. Schultz was an active member of the American Chemical Society, serving as chair of the Miami Section in 1961, chair of the Florida Section in 1964, chair of the 153rd ACS National Meeting in Miami Beach in 1967, and an ACS councilor from 1974 to 1977. He was a recipient of the Florida Section Award in 1986. Harry had been an emeritus ACS member since 1943.”—Stephanie Buehler, daughter

Most recent title: Professor and chair of chemistry, University of Miami

Education: BS, chemistry and chemical engineering, 1942; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1946

Survivors: Daughters, Stephanie Buehler and Alison Mohns; son, Tor

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

