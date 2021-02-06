Obituary: Harry P. Schultz

Harry P. Schultz, 102, died Dec. 7, 2020, in Big Horn, Wyoming.
“Harry published research accounts mainly in the realm of heterocyclic aromatic organic chemistry, mentoring 30 graduate students to MS and PhD degrees. The applied portions of his research were medically oriented. Schultz was an active member of the American Chemical Society, serving as chair of the Miami Section in 1961, chair of the Florida Section in 1964, chair of the 153rd ACS National Meeting in Miami Beach in 1967, and an ACS councilor from 1974 to 1977. He was a recipient of the Florida Section Award in 1986. Harry had been an emeritus ACS member since 1943.”—Stephanie Buehler, daughter
Most recent title: Professor and chair of chemistry, University of Miami
Education: BS, chemistry and chemical engineering, 1942; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1946
Survivors: Daughters, Stephanie Buehler and Alison Mohns; son, Tor
