Obituaries

Obituary: Harvey Alter

October 31, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 42
Photo of Harvey Alter.
Credit: Courtesy of Lisa Winstel
Harvey Alter

Harvey Alter, 87, died June 27 in Frederick, Maryland.

“Harvey had an eclectic career. Beginning as a bench chemist, he proceeded to R&D management, to tech transfer in the resource-recovery field, and then on to environmental and science policy. For 15 years, he represented various industry groups before the United Nations Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal. He taught at Frederick Community College pro bono for their Institute for Learning in Retirement. He was also an adjunct professor at American University and the University of Maryland University College for about 20 years. Harvey joined ACS in 1951 and served as president of the Chemical Society of Washington in 1972.”—Family of Harvey Alter

Most recent title: Manager of environmental and natural resource public policy issues, US Chamber of Commerce

Education: BS, chemistry, Queens College, 1952; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1957

Survivors: Daughters, Juli Betts and Lisa Winstel; four grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

