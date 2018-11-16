Obituary: Heinz Koch

Heinz Koch, 86, died on Sept. 7 in Ithaca, N.Y.
“Heinz joined the Ithaca College community in 1965 and would spend the next 42 years sharing his love of chemistry with students in the classroom, in the laboratory, and with the world through the publication of scholarly articles. A staunch advocate for undergraduate research, his publications included more than 55 Ithaca undergraduate students as coauthors. He was a founding member of the Council on Undergraduate Research and continued to publish scholarly research with undergraduate students well after his retirement in 2007. Heinz was awarded the title of professor emeritus in 2009.”—Michael Haaf, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Ithaca College
Education: B.S., engineering, Haverford College, 1954; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Cornell University, 1960
