Obituary: Helmut Vorbrüggen

Helmut Vorbrüggen, 91, died Sept. 14, 2021, in Berlin.
“Helmut Vorbrüggen was an organic chemist by passion. During three postdoctoral stints with Holger Erdtman, Carl Djerassi, and Robert B. Woodward, he came in touch with many famous chemists. During his work for Schering AG in Berlin (1966–95), he was very successfully involved in the synthesis of biologically highly active prostaglandin and prostacyclin analogs. As inventor of the Vorbrüggen reaction, he also contributed essentially to the chemistry of nucleosides. His favorite elements to achieve important synthetic transformations were silicon and fluorine. Beyond organic chemistry, he was a dedicated pianist and profound connoisseur of classical music and of literature.”—Hans-Ulrich Reissig, colleague
Most recent title: Guest professor, Free University of Berlin
Education: Diplom, chemistry, University of Göttingen, 1955; Dr. rer. nat., organic chemistry, University of Göttingen, 1958
Survivors: Wife, Erika; son, Gerhard; five grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter