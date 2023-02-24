Obituary: Henri J. R. Maget

Henri J. R. Maget, 93, died Nov. 24, 2022, in La Jolla, California.
“Henri was tenacious and had a masterful sense of humor. He started his industrial career in 1960, joining General Electric’s Direct Energy Conversion operation, participating in the pioneering development of the first proton-exchange membrane fuel cell to operate in space (Project Gemini). He became manager of engineering and manager of a GE Center of Excellence. His interest in energy conversion led him to direct the development of a photovoltaic solar energy business for Varian Associates. Eventually he started his own company, Electrochemical Drug Delivery, which he sold to Baxter International. He has over 100 worldwide patents in applied electrochemistry.”—Elizabeth Maget, wife
Most recent title: Founder and president, Med-e-Cell
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Strasbourg, 1950; MS, petroleum engineering, École National Supérieure du Pétrole et des Moteurs, 1953; MSChE, chemical engineering, University of Michigan, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Elizabeth; son, Marc; daughter, Michelle; three grandchildren
