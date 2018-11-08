Obituary: Henry T. Hoffman﻿

Henry T. Hoffman, 91, died on Jan. 9, 2017, in Rumson, N.J.
“Dr. Hoffman is best known for his invention of the viscous fluid dispenser, which is still used today by Cheez Whiz and other canned-food providers. He was employed as a research chemist at the American Can Co., first in Maywood and then Barrington, Ill. He later transferred to its new research facility in Princeton, N.J., in 1964. He retired in 1982 after 32 years of service. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 74 years and was active in the Eastern Analytical Symposium and the ACS Trenton Local Section. He recognized the importance of research and development to economic competitiveness and environmental protection. He is remembered by his family and friends as being a most wonderful, ethical, and kind gentleman.”—Thomas H. Hoffman, son
Most recent affiliation: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection
Education: B.S., chemistry, Western State College, 1946; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Iowa, 1950
Survivors: Daughters, Julie Mindnich and Heidi Servilla; son, Thomas
