Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Henry T. Hoffman﻿

by Linda Wang
November 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Henry T. Hoffman, 91, died on Jan. 9, 2017, in Rumson, N.J.

“Dr. Hoffman is best known for his invention of the viscous fluid dispenser, which is still used today by Cheez Whiz and other canned-food providers. He was employed as a research chemist at the American Can Co., first in Maywood and then Barrington, Ill. He later transferred to its new research facility in Princeton, N.J., in 1964. He retired in 1982 after 32 years of service. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 74 years and was active in the Eastern Analytical Symposium and the ACS Trenton Local Section. He recognized the importance of research and development to economic competitiveness and environmental protection. He is remembered by his family and friends as being a most wonderful, ethical, and kind gentleman.”—Thomas H. Hoffman, son

Most recent affiliation: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

Education: B.S., chemistry, Western State College, 1946; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Iowa, 1950

Survivors: Daughters, Julie Mindnich and Heidi Servilla; son, Thomas

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.﻿﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: David C. Tompkins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Richard Sheridan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE