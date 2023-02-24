Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

Obituary: Henry W. Heikkinen

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 24, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 7
Henry W Heikkinen.
Credit: Courtesy of Cathy Heikkinen
Henry W Heikkinen 

Henry W. Heikkinen, 87, died Nov. 9, 2022, in Denver.

“An ACS fellow and recipient of the 2009 ACS George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, Henry was an energetic, nationally and internationally known leader in the improvement of the teaching and learning of chemistry. Among his many contributions, he was once chief editor of Chemistry in the Community, ACS’s highly innovative textbook and approach to teaching high school chemistry, which covers traditional chemistry topics within the context of societal issues and real-world scenarios. Henry touched the lives of many. He was a beloved colleague, inspiring teacher, mentor, and friend. He was generous, warm, witty, and kind.”—Cathy Heikkinen, wife

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Northern Colorado

Education: BS, chemical engineering, Yale University, 1956; MA, chemistry education, Columbia University, 1962; PhD, chemical education, University of Maryland, 1973

Survivors: Wife, Cathy; son, Henry; daughter, Susan; three grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

