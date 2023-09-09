Obituary: Herbert D. Weiss

Herbert D. Weiss, 93, died July 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas.
“Herb was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, and grandfather. At a young age he determined that he wanted to be a chemist and happily stayed on that path throughout his professional career. He co-founded Balchem and served as CEO for over 25 years prior to his retirement in 1996. Balchem has continued to thrive under his two successors whom he praised regularly for their achievements. Herb was recently honored in Houston for his 70-year membership in the American Chemical Society. He took pride in the accomplishments of his five grandchildren and shared their successes with his friends.”—Morris D. Weiss, son
Most recent title:CEO, Balchem
Education:BS, chemistry, Queens College, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Texas, 1955
Survivors:Wife, Arlyne; son, Morris; five grandchildren
