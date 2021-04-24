Obituary: Hermenegildo “Gil” Benavidez Mislang

Hermenegildo “Gil” Benavidez Mislang, 67, died Feb. 23 in Las Vegas.
“Gil was employed by Dunn-Edwards Paint, where he served in several capacities—as a lab technician, quality-control chemist, R&D chemist, and director of research and new product development. In 1991, he completed the executive program in management at the University of California, Los Angeles’s John E. Anderson Graduate School of Management. Gil joined the ACS Southern California Section and served as chair in 2004 and 2005. Over the course of his career, Gil had opportunities to travel, including to Germany, Canada, Mexico, China, and Thailand. He often looked forward to attending the annual Paint and Coatings Symposium, meeting colleagues in the industry, and visiting his favorite places to eat, such as Commander’s Palace and Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans.”—Family of Hermenegildo Benavidez Mislang
Most recent title: Director of research and new product development, Dunn-Edwards Paint
Education: BS, chemistry, Far Eastern University, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Violeta; Sons, Christopher and Jan-Michael; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter