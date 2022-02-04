Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Hugh Wallace Ewart IV

by Alexandra A. Taylor
February 4, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 5
Hugh Wallace Ewart IV.
Credit: Courtesy of Joanna V. Ewart
Hugh Wallace Ewart IV

Hugh Wallace Ewart IV, 82, died Nov. 11, 2021, in Shelton, Washington.

“Wally began his career at ITT Rayonier exploring innovative applications and uses of tree pulp. Later at Tree Top and subsequently with the Northwest Horticultural Council, he led federal advocacy efforts on behalf of the tree-fruit industry to ensure its survival amidst numerous threats. These efforts led him to win the Apple Man of the Year award. Wally transitioned from apples to oranges and spent his last working years at the California Citrus Quality Council. His love of food, wine, travel (to 6 continents), and the outdoors was unparalleled. Celebrating with family and friends were always high priorities for Wally.”—Joanna V. Ewart, wife

Most recent title: President, California Citrus Quality Council

Education: BS, chemistry, Trinity College, 1961; PhD, organic chemistry, Yale University, 1966

Survivors: Wife, Joanna; children, Amanda and Hugh; four grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

