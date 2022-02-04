Obituary: Hugh Wallace Ewart IV

Hugh Wallace Ewart IV, 82, died Nov. 11, 2021, in Shelton, Washington.
“Wally began his career at ITT Rayonier exploring innovative applications and uses of tree pulp. Later at Tree Top and subsequently with the Northwest Horticultural Council, he led federal advocacy efforts on behalf of the tree-fruit industry to ensure its survival amidst numerous threats. These efforts led him to win the Apple Man of the Year award. Wally transitioned from apples to oranges and spent his last working years at the California Citrus Quality Council. His love of food, wine, travel (to 6 continents), and the outdoors was unparalleled. Celebrating with family and friends were always high priorities for Wally.”—Joanna V. Ewart, wife
Most recent title: President, California Citrus Quality Council
Education: BS, chemistry, Trinity College, 1961; PhD, organic chemistry, Yale University, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Joanna; children, Amanda and Hugh; four grandchildren
