Obituary: Hugo Torrens

Hugo Torrens, 72, died July 1 in Mexico City.
“Hugo was one of the pioneers of modern inorganic chemistry in Mexico. He formed several generations of Mexican chemists and researchers. As a teacher but also as a person, he was fully admired and beloved by his peers and students. He was a brilliant, kind, and friendly colleague. Hugo passed on his passion and joy for science to some of the most prominent Mexican chemists of today. We will always remember him as a great scientist and as an extraordinary human being. Thanks, Hugo, for building this path.”—Guillermo Moreno-Alcántar, former student and colleague
Most recent title: Professor, National Autonomous University of Mexico School of Chemistry
Education: BS, chemical engineering, National Autonomous University of Mexico, 1972; MSc, inorganic chemistry, National Autonomous University of Mexico, 1974; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Glasgow, 1978
Survivors: Partner, Carmen Giral; daughter, Erica; 2 grandchildren
