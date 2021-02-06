Obituary: Irwin J. Goldstein

Irwin J. Goldstein, 91, died Dec. 26, 2020, in Chelsea, Michigan.
“A pioneer in the study of carbohydrate-binding proteins known as lectins, Irwin would take his young sons on forest walks in the 1970s in search of seeds or flowers that struck him as promising sources for research. He was a professor of biochemistry at the University of Michigan for almost 50 years, publishing 300 articles and three books, and his work on the lectin concanavalin A led to its use in biomedical laboratories around the world. Remarkably energetic, Irwin ran road races well into his 80s and was a passionate art collector and traveler with his wife, Martha.”—Brandt Goldstein, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of biochemistry, University of Michigan
Education: BA, chemistry, Syracuse University, 1951; PhD, biochemistry, University of Minnesota, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Martha Mayo; sons, Brandt and Garth; three grandchildren
