Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Irwin J. Goldstein

by Linda Wang
February 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Irwin J. Goldstein.
Credit: Courtesy of the University of Michigan
Irwin J. Goldstein

Irwin J. Goldstein, 91, died Dec. 26, 2020, in Chelsea, Michigan.

“A pioneer in the study of carbohydrate-binding proteins known as lectins, Irwin would take his young sons on forest walks in the 1970s in search of seeds or flowers that struck him as promising sources for research. He was a professor of biochemistry at the University of Michigan for almost 50 years, publishing 300 articles and three books, and his work on the lectin concanavalin A led to its use in biomedical laboratories around the world. Remarkably energetic, Irwin ran road races well into his 80s and was a passionate art collector and traveler with his wife, Martha.”—Brandt Goldstein, son

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of biochemistry, University of Michigan

Education: BA, chemistry, Syracuse University, 1951; PhD, biochemistry, University of Minnesota, 1956

Survivors: Wife, Martha Mayo; sons, Brandt and Garth; three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Robert T. Anselmi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert Jenkins
Obituary: Eugene P. Schram

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE