Obituary: Israel Zelitch

Israel Zelitch, 98, of North Andover, Massachusetts, died March 22, 2023.
“In his retirement, Zuni poured his love of plant biochemistry into a large garden on Block Island, Rhode Island, which became a living experiment. He was the largest producer at the weekly farmer’s market, which he staffed with visiting grandchildren. The local newspaper called him the ‘lettuce king of Block Island.’”—Bernard D. Zelitch, son
Most recent title: Head of biochemistry department, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station
Education: BS, chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1947; PhD, biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, 1951
Survivors: Daughter, Helen Fleisher; son, Bernard D. Zelitch; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren
