Obituary: J. Douglas Campbell

J. Douglas Campbell, 84, died Jan. 16, 2023, in La Grande, Oregon.
“Doug loved the outdoors and could be found hiking anywhere and everywhere. He loved music, especially singing, and would sing at the drop of a hat, at church or any other gathering. He was good at writing limericks. The following limerick was written by his family and spoken at his service: ‘There once was a man from La Grande; who liked to give people a hand; at campfires he sang; traveling gave him a bang; with his family he was often a ham.’ Doug was an active community person and loved singing Barbershop music. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, American Chemical Society, and Sigma Xi.”—Carol Campbell, wife
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Eastern Oregon University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of the Pacific, 1959; MS, chemistry, Washington State University, 1962; PhD, organic chemistry, Oregon State University, 1967
Survivors: Wife, Carol; daughter, Rebecca Armer; son, Brent: step-daughters, Michelle Hofmann and Heidi Wuestefeld
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter