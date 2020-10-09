Obituary: J. Peter Jesson

J. Peter Jesson, 83, died on March 8 in New York City.
“During his 29-year career at DuPont, Peter made seminal contributions to spectroscopy, transition-metal chemistry, homogeneous catalysis, and other areas of chemistry. Working in the Central Research Department, he coauthored well over 100 articles in refereed journals, including 23 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. In 1974, he took on the task of leading an independent assessment of the effects of chlorofluorocarbon emission on atmospheric chemistry and thermal structure. This led to DuPont’s decision to support the Montreal Protocol.”— M. Lana Sheer, wife
Most recent title: Director of the Jackson Laboratory, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, 1957, MS, chemistry, 1958, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1960, St. John’s College, University of Oxford
Survivors: Wife, M. Lana Sheer; two daughters; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
