Obituary: Jack Peisach

Jack Peisach, 89, died March 4 in New York City.
“Jack Peisach spent his academic career at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, starting as an NIH postdoctoral fellow in 1958 and retiring as a professor of biophysics in 2012. Jack had broad knowledge of biology and chemistry. His enthusiasm for discovery and his outgoing personality were key to his success and led to many successful collaborations with scientists around the world. Jack authored over 300 peer-reviewed articles in the scientific literature, including pioneering contributions to metallo-biochemistry and electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy. He was devoted to his family and was a gifted teacher, a skilled mentor, and a wonderful friend.”—John McCracken and Richard S. Magliozzo, former postdocs
Most recent title: Professor of biophysics and physiology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Education: BS, chemistry, City College of New York, 1954; PhD, chemistry, Columbia University, 1958
Survivors: Sons, Ezra and Daniel
