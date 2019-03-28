Obituary: Jacob Block

Jacob Block, 82, died on Nov. 20, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.
“Jacob worked at W. R. Grace in Columbia, Maryland, until 2000. His work involved water desalinization in the Caribbean, oil drilling muds in Oklahoma, and the removal of toxic asbestos using a foam to make it nontoxic. In 1999, he won an R&D award for his work on DMA (digestion material for asbestos) technology. During his career, Jacob held more than 50 patents. He was also a patent agent. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for more than 50 years, since his sophomore year of college.”—Harriet Block, wife
Most recent title: Senior research chemist, W. R. Grace
Education: BS, chemistry, Brooklyn College, 1956; PhD, analytical chemistry, Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University), 1961
Survivors: Wife, Harriet; sons, Alan and Bruce; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter