Obituary: Jacob “Jake” Eichhorn

Jacob “Jake” Eichhorn, 97, died June 2 in Midland, Michigan.
“Beginning in 1950, Jake’s career with Dow spanned 43 years. He developed and commercialized new chemical, polymer, and fabricated plastic products resulting in 23 US patents and made major contributions in flame retardant plastic foam, Saran film, and polystyrene foam for food packaging. He was instrumental in growing Dow’s packaging business globally. Jake was an active University of Michigan alumnus, chairing the 50th reunion and celebrating his 89th birthday at a Michigan football game. In retirement, he and Mary golfed and traveled frequently for family vacations, reunions, and annual trips to Europe, visiting friends and doing genealogy.”—Kurt Eichhorn, son
Most recent title: Development scientist, Dow
Education: BS, chemical engineering, 1946, MS, chemical engineering, 1947, and PhD, chemical engineering, 1950, University of Michigan; PMD, business management, 1968, Harvard Business School
Survivors: Wife, Mary; sons, Kurt and Eric; daughter, Karen Comstock; six grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter