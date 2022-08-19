Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer III

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Jacob Schaefer III.
Credit: Courtesy of Washington University in St. Louis
Jacob Schaefer III

Jacob Schaefer III, 83, died June 27 in Saint Louis, Missouri.

“Jake published the first 13C NMR spectra of synthetic copolymers, the first magic-​angle spinning 13C NMR spectrum of a solid polymer, and the first cross-​​polarization magic angle spinning (CPMAS) 13C NMR spectra of polymers. His laboratory produced monumental NMR tools including CPMAS, rotational-echo, double-resonance (REDOR), and multichannel transmission line probes. Today, these tools are so widely used that they are simply referenced by their acronyms, and their impact on medicine, biochemistry, and materials science has been profound. Jake himself applied these techniques to important studies that led to advanced understanding of proteins, living cell metabolism, and polymers.”—Lee G. Sobotka, Lynette Cegelski, Richard Loomis, and Karen Wooley, colleagues

Most recent title: Charles Allen Thomas Emeritus Professor of ­Chemistry, Washington University in St. Louis

Education: BS, chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1960; PhD, chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1964

Survivors: Wife, Diana Dickes; children, Jill Myers, Jacob IV, and Thomas; five grandchildren; first wife, Jane

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frank A. L. Anet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Lloyd M. Jackman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Thomas M. Dunn

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE