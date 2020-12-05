Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: James E. Byrd

by Linda Wang
December 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Photo of James E. Byrd.
Credit: California State University Stanislaus
James E. Byrd

James E. Byrd, 78, died Oct. 28 in Laguna Niguel, California.

“Jim performed chemistry ‘magic’ shows for decades at Central Valley public schools, sharing his love of learning and science. His scholarly research was published in national and international journals, and he was recognized for his outstanding teaching and work training K–12 teachers and improving science education with the Outstanding Professor Award in 1995. Jim also had a passion for music, particularly Bob Dylan, and travel. He enjoyed exploring the outdoors—hiking and camping—and later traveling the world.”—Chemistry faculty and colleagues at California State University, Stanislaus.

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, California State University, Stanislaus

Education: BS, chemistry, Roosevelt University, 1966; PhD, analytical chemistry, University of Chicago, 1970

Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Gabrielle Williams and Danica Hughes; son, Graeme; six grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

