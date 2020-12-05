Obituary: James E. Byrd

James E. Byrd, 78, died Oct. 28 in Laguna Niguel, California.
“Jim performed chemistry ‘magic’ shows for decades at Central Valley public schools, sharing his love of learning and science. His scholarly research was published in national and international journals, and he was recognized for his outstanding teaching and work training K–12 teachers and improving science education with the Outstanding Professor Award in 1995. Jim also had a passion for music, particularly Bob Dylan, and travel. He enjoyed exploring the outdoors—hiking and camping—and later traveling the world.”—Chemistry faculty and colleagues at California State University, Stanislaus.
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, California State University, Stanislaus
Education: BS, chemistry, Roosevelt University, 1966; PhD, analytical chemistry, University of Chicago, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Gabrielle Williams and Danica Hughes; son, Graeme; six grandchildren
