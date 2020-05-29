Obituary: James E. Huheey

James E. Huheey, 84, died on Feb. 4 in Lenoir City, Tennessee.
“Jim’s chemical research interests were centered on group electronegativity and related topics. The first edition of his textbook for advanced undergraduates and beginning graduate students, Inorganic Chemistry: Principles of Structure and Reactivity, was published in 1972 and widely adopted. Revised editions were published in 1978, 1983, and 1993, with Ellen Keiter and Richard Keiter joining him as coauthors for the fourth edition. He became a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1980. He retired from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1995.”—Gerald Ray Miller, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Maryland
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1957; PhD, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1961
Survivors: Sister, Cathy Donaldson
