Obituary: James E. Kurz

James E. Kurz, 86, died April 22 in Cary, North Carolina.
“In his life and career, his intention was always to set a good example for his sons, grandchildren, and all others he met. As we (his sons) completed our education, he stressed to us that doctorates (MD for one, PhD for the other) are not earned just once but must be re-earned every day of our careers.”—Jeffrey Kurz, son
Most recent title: Technical fellow, Boeing
Education: BA, chemistry, Centre College of Kentucky, 1956; MA, physical chemistry, Duke University, 1958; PhD, physical chemistry, Duke University, 1961
Survivors: Sons, James Jr. and Jeffrey
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter