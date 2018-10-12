Obituary: James E. Rodgers

James E. Rodgers, 80, died on March 21 in Long Beach, Calif.
“Jim loved being a teacher, especially the interactions he had with his college students. He was known for his innovative teaching techniques and his marvelous sense of humor, which kept his classes interesting. He also loved sports and spent countless hours over the years coaching youth baseball and soccer. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.”—Margaret Rodgers, wife.
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Azusa Pacific University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Westmont College, 1960; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Margaret; sons, James and Mark; three grandchildren
