Obituary: James H. Krieger

James H. Krieger, 88, died Aug. 23 in Washington, DC.
“Jim loved science and advocated for its openness and integrity. He loved his job at C&EN, where he combined his talents as a writer with his understanding of chemistry. He loved explaining chemistry and engineering to anyone who asked, no matter what age or basic scientific knowledge. And he was curious about what interests young chemistry students were pursuing. He was a graphic artist, classical music and theater enthusiast, and art collector.”—Judith A. Agard, companion
Most recent title: Editor, Chemical & Engineering News
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University), 1953
Survivors: Companion, Judith A. Agard; 17 cousins
