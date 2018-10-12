Obituary: James J. Dechter

James J. Dechter, 69, died on Feb. 24 in Edmond, Okla.
“At the University of Central Oklahoma, Jim taught courses in general chemistry, inorganic chemistry, and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Jim served as assistant chair and then chair of the department of chemistry from 2000 to 2004. Jim was active in the ACS Oklahoma Section, serving as chair in 1999 and as webmaster from 2000 to 2015. Jim became interested in NMR spectroscopy as an undergraduate at Carnegie Mellon University as a result of his brother Sam’s graduate research studies using NMR techniques in solid-state physics. Over the years, he and Sam had a common ground for many spirited discussions. Jim and his sister, Nancy, were both lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fans and followed the team on TV, often connecting on the telephone to discuss the progress and outcome of the games.”—family of James Dechter
Most recent title: Emeritus professor, University of Central Oklahoma
Education: B.S., chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 1970; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1975
Survivors: Brother, Sam; sister, Nancy
