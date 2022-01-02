Obituary: James L. Dye

James L. Dye, 94, died Oct. 8, 2021, in Longmont, Colorado.
“Jim Dye joined the Department of Chemistry at Michigan State University in 1953 and conducted research continuously for over 60 years, educating large numbers of students along the way. Dye was the first to devise a method to synthesize Na– and electrides, materials where trapped electrons act as the counterions to alkali metal cations. In doing so, he overturned existing dogma about alkali metal chemistry. Dye was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1989 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1990. In 1997, Dye received the ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry.”—Robert Maleczka and Katharine Hunt, colleagues
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Michigan State University
Education: AB, chemistry, Gustavus Adolphus College, 1949; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1953
Survivors: Wife, Angie; daughter, Roberta; son, Thomas
