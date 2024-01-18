Obituary: James N. Seiber

James N. Seiber, 83, of Davis, California, died June 3, 2023.
“Jim’s legacy is rooted in his being an eminent environmental chemist, philanthropist, and avid mentor. His guidance left a lasting impression on his students, many of whom remained close to him. Jim profoundly influenced the field of atmospheric transport of pollutants through his pioneering work in the sampling and analysis of fog. Jim was editor in chief of the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry and chair and councilor of the American Chemical Society’s Division of Agrochemicals (AGRO). He received several awards, including ACS Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow, and the James N. Seiber Lifetime Achievement Award, AGRO’s highest honor.”—Qing X. Li and Jeanette M. Van Emon, former PhD students
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of California, Davis
Education: BS, chemistry, Bellarmine College, 1961; MS, chemistry, Arizona State University, 1963; PhD, chemistry, Utah State University, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Rita Seiber; sons, Chuck Seiber, Chris Seiber, and Ken Seiber; seven grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter