Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: James O. Currie Jr.

by Linda Wang
February 3, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of James Currie.
Credit: Courtesy of the Currie family
James O. Currie Jr.

James O. Currie Jr., 75, died on Aug. 25, 2018, in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“Jim is remembered for his willingness to help the ACS Portland Section. In 2010, Jim oversaw changes to the section’s bylaws. When the section needed a chair-elect candidate in 2008, Jim volunteered a second time, having also served as chair in 1980. He participated in three Northwest Regional Meetings, serving both on steering committees and as symposium chair. Jim joined the Pacific University faculty in 1972 after completing two postdocs. In 2016 he received the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Jim is nationally known for his work in using computers to teach chemistry.”—Martha G. K. Dibblee, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Pacific University

Education: BS, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1965; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Washington, 1970

Survivors: Wife, Vicki; sons, Nathan and Daniel; two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Stanley E. Manahan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Oren P. Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Eugene A. Elphingstone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE