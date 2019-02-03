Obituary: James O. Currie Jr.

James O. Currie Jr., 75, died on Aug. 25, 2018, in Hillsboro, Oregon.
“Jim is remembered for his willingness to help the ACS Portland Section. In 2010, Jim oversaw changes to the section’s bylaws. When the section needed a chair-elect candidate in 2008, Jim volunteered a second time, having also served as chair in 1980. He participated in three Northwest Regional Meetings, serving both on steering committees and as symposium chair. Jim joined the Pacific University faculty in 1972 after completing two postdocs. In 2016 he received the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Jim is nationally known for his work in using computers to teach chemistry.”—Martha G. K. Dibblee, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Pacific University
Education: BS, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1965; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Washington, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Vicki; sons, Nathan and Daniel; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter