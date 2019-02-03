Obituary: James P. O’Neil﻿

James P. O’Neil, 55, died on Aug. 7, 2018, in San Leandro, California.
“Jim was a dedicated radiochemist who made many contributions to the field of positron emission tomography. Jim had an amazing knowledge of cyclotron function, targetry, and automation that spanned the fields of nuclear chemistry and engineering that made him a standout among his peers. He was the sort of hands-on person who could take apart and fix a cyclotron or build an automated synthesis apparatus. He prided himself on teaching those around him. Jim enjoyed gardening and working with his hands and was always undertaking small construction projects at home.”—Salma Jivan, partner
Most recent title: Staff scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Education: BS, chemistry, California Polytechnic State University, 1985; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Utah, 1991
Survivors: Partner, Salma Jivan; daughter, Elizabeth O’Neil
