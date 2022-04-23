Obituary: James R. McKee

James R. McKee, 75, died Nov. 1, 2021, in Havertown, Pennsylvania.
“James McKee was a professor of chemistry at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia for 44 years; for 20 of them, he served as the director of graduate programs in the chemical sciences. Together with his wife Trudy, he published a textbook, Biochemistry: The Molecular Basis of Life, that had seven editions and was translated into six languages, among a number of research papers dedicated to sulfone and sulfonanilide antibiotics. Jim will be remembered by his colleges and students for his lifelong passion for chemistry and wonderful sense of humor.”—University of the Sciences Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of the Sciences
Education: BS, chemistry, 1970, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1974, University of Maryland, College Park
Survivors: Spouse, Trudy; son, James
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter