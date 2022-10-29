Obituary: James Robert Huntsberger

James Robert Huntsberger, 101, died Aug. 27 in Wilmington, Delaware.
“His research experience was varied, including studies on durability, corrosion, and mechanical and optical properties of paints. He also studied the electrostatic deposition of paints and powders. He became best known for his work on the science of adhesion. Some of his work on adhesion and surface chemistry was published as journal articles or book chapters. He was a cofounder of the Adhesion Society, was associate editor of the Journal of Adhesion, and was elected chairman of the 1964 Gordon Research Conference on Adhesion. He retired as a research fellow in 1982.”—Janet Huntsberger, wife
Most recent title: Research fellow, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, Bethany College, 1942; PhD, physical chemistry, West Virginia University, 1948
Survivors: Wife, Janet; children, Lynne Killheffer, Jamie, and Janet Faggiano
