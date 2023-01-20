Obituary: James Spindler

James Spindler, 88, died Apr. 6, 2022, in Germantown, Wisconsin.
“James had an active career in quality management. He enjoyed volunteering in his church, with the scouts, and in his community and also liked camping. James was dedicated to both his profession and his family. He is dearly missed.”—Richard Spindler, son
Most recent title: President, Spindler Consulting Associates
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1955; MS, statistics and chemical engineering, Washington University, 1960
Survivors: Spouse, Nancy; sons, Tim, Richard, Jerry, and Jim; daughter, Christina
