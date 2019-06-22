Obituary: James T. Traxler

James T. Traxler, 89, died on Feb. 11 in Evanston, Illinois.
“Jim nurtured a serious interest in chemistry and ended up helping teach his own chemistry courses during high school. He married the love of his life, Gabrielle Traxler, in 1956. Together, they raised their five children while he worked as a research chemist and Gabrielle worked as an art librarian. He had a fabulous streak of humor. He was always using his skills and inventiveness to build and fix things while his children were growing up. He loved camping with his family during the summer, instilling in his children his love for the beauty of the outdoors. In retirement, he took up writing, play reading, and classical guitar and continued his lifelong political activism.”—family of James Traxler
Most recent title: Senior scientist, Sandoz Crop Protection
Education: BS, chemistry, St. John’s University, 1951; PhD, chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Gabrielle; daughters, Karen Lavengood, Lisanne Bartram, Martine Batson, and Madeleine; son, Peter; 7 grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter